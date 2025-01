Have you ever wished you could see a breakdown of every WSDC event and the tier for each division?

Now you can!

This post lists all WSDC events for 2024, the divisions, and the tier of each division. This data was compiled from the World Swing Dance Council points data.

Events are listed alphabetically. For quick reference, see the table of contents on the right-hand side.

4TH of July Convention

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

5280 Swing Dance Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 3 1

All Star SwingJam

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 3 1 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Americano Dance camp

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Arizona Dance Classic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 6 2

Asia West Coast Swing Open

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4

Atlanta Swing Classic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 15 4 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 20 5

Augsburg Westie Station

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Austin Rocks

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Austin Swing Dance Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Autumn Swing Challenge

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Avignon City Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

BTO Open

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 3 1 Sophisticated leader 3 1

Baltic Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Bavarian Open WCS

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Best of the Best WCS

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Big Apple Dance Festival

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

Boogie By The Bay

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 15 4 All-Stars leader 15 4 Champioin follower 10 3 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 20 5

Boston Tea Party

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Bristol Swing Fiesta

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

BudaFest Open WCS Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 20 5 Advanced leader 20 5 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 20 5 Intermediate leader 20 5 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 25 6 Novice leader 25 6 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 15 4

C.A.S.H. Bash Weekend

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3

Calgary Dance Stampede

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 3 1 Sophisticated leader 3 1

Canadian Swing Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 3 1 Intermediate leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

Capital Swing Convention

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Charlotte Westie Fest

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Chicagoland Dance Festival

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

City of Angels Swing Event

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Colorado Country Classic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 3 1 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 6 2

Countdown Swing Boston

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 8 nan Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

D-Townswing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 15 4 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

DC Swing eXperience

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 20 5 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Dance N Play

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3

Derby City Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 3 1

Desert City Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 15 4 All-Stars leader 15 4 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4

Detonation Dance

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Dutch Open West Coast Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Finnfest

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 15 4

Floorplay New Years Swing Vacation

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Florida Dance Magic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

Freedom Swing Dance Challenge

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 6 2

French Open West Coast Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 20 5 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 15 4

German Open WCS Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 20 5 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 20 5 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Go West Swingfest

Division Role Max Points Tier Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 6 2 Novice leader 6 2

HONEY FEST

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Halloween SwingThing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

High Desert Dance Classic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Hungarian Open

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Jack & Jill O’Rama

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 15 4 All-Stars leader 15 4 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 20 5 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4

King Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 20 5

Korea Westival

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Korean Open WCS Championsips

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Liberty Swing Dance Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 20 5 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Lone Star Invitational

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 6 2

Meet Me In St Louis

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Michigan Dance Classic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 3 1

Mid-Atlantic Dance Jam

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 20 5 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 15 4 All-Stars leader 15 4 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 20 5 Intermediate leader 20 5 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 25 6 Novice leader 20 5 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Midland Swing Open

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 3 1 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Midnight Madness Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Midwest Westie Fest

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Milan Modern Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Monterey SwingFest

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Montreal WCS Fest

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Mountain Magic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 3 1 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

Neverland Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

New England Dance Festival

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 3 1

New Orleans Dance Mardi Gras

Division Role Max Points Tier Intermediate follower 3 1 Intermediate leader 3 1 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 6 2 Sophisticated follower 3 1 Sophisticated leader 3 1

New Zealand Open Swing Dance Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3

Nordic WCS Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Novice Invitational

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Odyssey West Coast Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Orange Blossom Dance Festival

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 3 1 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 6 2

Paradise Country and Swing Dance Festival

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

Paris Swing Classic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Philly Swing Classic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Riga Summer Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

River City Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 6 2

Rock The Barn

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Rolling Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Rose City Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

SOswing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

San Diego Dance Festival

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 6 2 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 6 2

Scandinavian Open

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 20 5 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 15 4

Sea Dance Fest

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 3 1 Intermediate leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

Sea Sun and Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Sea to Sky

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4

Seattle’s Easter Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 20 5 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4

Shakedown Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3

Show-Me Showdown

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

Simply Adelaide West Coast Swing 2023

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3

South Bay CW Dance Festival

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 3 1

Spooky Westie Weekend

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3

Spotlight Dance Challenge

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4

St.Petersburg WCS Nights

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Summer Hummer

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Swedish Swing Summer Camp

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Swing & Snow

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Swing City Chicago

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Swing Dance America

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

Swing Fiction

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Swing Fling

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Swing Resolution

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

SwingCouver

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Swingapalooza

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Swingin’ Into Spring

Division Role Max Points Tier Intermediate follower 3 1 Intermediate leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 6 2 Novice leader 6 2

Swingover

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Swingsation 2024

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

Swingside Invitational

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Swingtacular

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 15 4 All-Stars leader 15 4 Intermediate follower 20 5 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Novice follower 25 6 Novice leader 20 5

Swingtime in the Rockies

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Swingtzerland

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 15 4

Swingvasion

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3

Swingvester

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Swustlicious

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

The Chicago Classic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

The Texas Classic

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 3 1 Sophisticated leader 3 1

Toronto Open Swing & Hustle Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 3 1

Trilogy Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Tulsa Spring Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

US Open Swing Dance Championships

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 15 4 All-Stars leader 15 4 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

USA Grand Nationals

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Valentine Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4

WCS Festival

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 6 2 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 10 3 Masters leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Warsaw Halloween Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 10 3 All-Stars leader 10 3 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

West In Lyon

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Champioin follower 3 1 Champioin leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 15 4 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 15 4 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Westie Gala

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Westie Pink City

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Westie Spring Thing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 15 4 Intermediate leader 15 4 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Westie’s Angels

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 6 2 All-Stars leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 10 3 Masters follower 3 1 Masters leader 3 1 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 6 2

Westies on the Water

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 6 2 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 3 1 Intermediate leader 6 2 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 3 1 Newcomer leader 3 1 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3 Sophisticated follower 6 2 Sophisticated leader 3 1

Westy Nantes

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 10 3 Advanced leader 10 3 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 10 3 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 6 2 Novice follower 15 4 Novice leader 15 4 Sophisticated follower 10 3 Sophisticated leader 10 3

Wild Wild Westie

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 15 4 Advanced leader 15 4 All-Stars follower 15 4 All-Stars leader 15 4 Champioin follower 6 2 Champioin leader 6 2 Intermediate follower 20 5 Intermediate leader 15 4 Masters follower 6 2 Masters leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 10 3 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 20 5 Novice leader 20 5

Winter Coast Swing

Division Role Max Points Tier Advanced follower 3 1 Advanced leader 3 1 All-Stars follower 3 1 All-Stars leader 3 1 Intermediate follower 6 2 Intermediate leader 6 2 Newcomer follower 6 2 Newcomer leader 10 3 Novice follower 10 3 Novice leader 10 3

Worlds UCWDC