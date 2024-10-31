Halloween SwingThing 2024 brought a hauntingly good time to dancers of all levels, blending the thrill of West Coast Swing with Halloween’s playful spookiness. The event buzzed with workshops, competitions, and social dancing that kept the floor moving from day to night. Dancers donned their best costumes, transforming the venue into a lively mix of swing style and Halloween spirit, where creativity and dance took center stage. As the weekend unfolded, participants immersed themselves in the energy and camaraderie that defines SwingThing, making Halloween SwingThing 2024 a memorable highlight in the dance calendar.