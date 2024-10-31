Swing City Chicago 2024 delivered an action-packed weekend that celebrated the heart and soul of West Coast Swing. Dancers of all levels filled the venue, eager to compete, learn, and dance the nights away in one of the Midwest’s favorite swing events. The weekend featured a stellar lineup of workshops, thrilling competitions, and social dancing that kept the energy high well past midnight. The Chicago vibe added a unique flair, with a perfect mix of big-city energy and Midwest warmth that made everyone feel welcome. By the end, Swing City Chicago 2024 had once again proven why it’s a must-attend event, leaving dancers counting down the days to return.