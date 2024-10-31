Swingside Invitational 2024 showcased the best of West Coast Swing with a weekend packed full of intense competitions, top-notch workshops, and nonstop social dancing. The event attracted talented dancers from all over, who came to test their skills, learn from experienced instructors, and enjoy the community spirit that Swingside is known for. The energy in the room was palpable, with each showcase and contest raising the stakes and the excitement. From the friendly rivalries to the late-night dance sessions, Swingside Invitational 2024 delivered a dynamic and memorable experience, leaving participants ready to mark their calendars for next year.