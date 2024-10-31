Warsaw Halloween Swing 2024 delivered an unforgettable weekend of West Coast Swing set against a spooky, vibrant Halloween backdrop. Dancers from across Europe and beyond gathered to compete, learn, and connect through a packed lineup of workshops, social dancing, and fiercely contested competitions. The event offered something for every dancer, from seasoned competitors to social dancers just looking to enjoy the community. The venue came alive with costumes, energetic showcases, and themed festivities, all adding to the weekend’s electric atmosphere. By the event’s end, Warsaw Halloween Swing 2024 had proven itself a standout celebration in the international dance calendar, leaving participants with lasting memories and a taste for more.