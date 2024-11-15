introduction

West Coast Swing is composed of three basic rhythms: single, double, and triple-step rhythms. Let’s examine each one and break it down into its simplest form.

What is a Rhythm?

Rhythm may be defined as the pattern of beats or steps that create a sense of musicality and coordination. Every Dance has its distinct rhythm, which is dictated by the unique rhythm of the dance.

Each rhythm is defined by the number of steps taken within two beats of music. In a future article, we will discuss music phrasing, but for today, let’s stick with two beats.

Cha Cha has a distinct (slow, slow), (quick, quick, slow ) ( slow slow) rhythm. Each (slow, slow) would be an example of a double rhythm, and the (quick, quick , slow) is an example of a triple rhythm.

West Coast Swing is often a more challenging dance due to the unique way these rhythms are combined to create 6-count and 8-count patterns.

The basic 6-count pattern is counted as 1,2, 3&4, 5&6. 1,2 is a double rhythm, and 3&4 and 5&6 are triple rhythms. So what does all this mean? Let’s define the rhythms.

Double Rhythm

Double rhythm is defined as two steps in 2 beats of music. You may hear an instructor say one of the following when describing double rhythm:

Walk, Walk

1,2

Straight time

This is the most basic rhythm. Simply put, for each beat, you take a step.

Mastering Double Rhythm

Start by listening to a song and identifying each beat by clapping along with it. It’s a bonus if you can identify the up- and down-beats.

Once you have the beat identified, begin marching to it, taking a step on each beat of the music. Once you have this down, you are marking time to the music.

Triple Rhythm

The triple rhythm is three full-weight changes in two beats of music. It is often counted as 3&4 or 5&6.

You will step on the downbeat(3), take a second step on the & count halfway between the downbeat and upbeat, and take the third step on the optimistic (4). In ballroom, like the cha-cha video you watched earlier, this would be counted quick, quick, slow.

Mastering Triple Rhythm

Start with a slower song, preferably under 100 bpm, with a clear downbeat. Practice taking two steps on the first beat and one step on the second.

At this point, don’t worry about patterns, direction, or movement. Simply practice by dancing in place, focusing only on perfecting the weight changes.

Other rhythms

Other less common rhythms, such as single rhythm and quadruple rhythm, will be addressed later. A single rhythm is one step in two beats, and a quad rhythm is… you guessed it… four steps in two beats.

Conclusion

Double and triple rhythms are the most basic building blocks most dances. It doesn’t matter if you are a new or experienced dancer. Rhythm training will be a crucial part of your practice.

Check out our Rhythm Training App to help identify rhythm and practice your dance.