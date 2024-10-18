The latest World Swing Dance Council (WSDC) newsletter delivers many updates and announcements that will excite the global swing dance community. Here’s a quick rundown of the top stories from the October 16, 2024, issue.

New Registry Events in 2025

The WSDC welcomes a host of new Registry Events scheduled for 2025. Swing enthusiasts can look forward to events like My Swing in Damansara Perdana, Malaysia (July 4-6), SaunaSwing in Finland (July 11-13), and the Aloha Open in Kihei, Maui, Hawaii (September 26-28). These events, along with others across the U.S., Europe, and beyond, expand West Coast Swing’s global footprint.

General Membership Meeting at The Open

Mark your calendars for November 30, 2024, when the next General Membership Meeting will be held at The Open World Swing Dance Championship in Burbank, California. This is a chance for dancers, event organizers, judges, and community members to engage with the WSDC leadership in person or via Facebook Live. Questions and topics for discussion can be posted ahead of time on the Facebook Event Page to ensure a packed and productive agenda.

New Trial Event Rules

Starting in January 2025, new trial events will be able to earn WSDC points, giving competitive dancers more reason to attend fledgling events. The WSDC acknowledges the challenge of drawing participants in the first year and aims to support new events while maintaining the integrity of judging and competitions. Even if a trial event does not graduate to full Registry status, points earned will still be recognized. Applications for trial events can be submitted for a $100 fee, with additional details on the WSDC website.

Time-Distance Rule Adjustment

To promote growth, the WSDC is revising its time-distance rule for new events in the U.S. and Québec, Canada. The current 400-mile restriction between events has been reduced to 200 miles, effective in 2025. This adjustment aims to create more opportunities for new events in regions where the dance calendar is already crowded.

Changes to Event Structure in 2025

Starting next year, WSDC Registry Events must offer at least two skill-level Jack and Jill competitions with at least 120 competitors. The minimum for events in growth regions like Asia and South America is set at 80 competitors and 100 attendees. This rule aims to ensure a high standard of competition across WSDC events worldwide.

Chief Judge Certification

The WSDC continues to strengthen its judging integrity by introducing a Certified Chief Judge program. Judges who meet the qualifications can now apply for certification, ensuring consistency and fairness at WSDC events. A complete list of certified judges is available on the WSDC website.

Farewell to Vic Damon

The swing dance community mourns the loss of Vic Damon, a former WSDC board member who passed away on July 12, 2024, at 91. Vic was a pivotal figure in the West Coast Swing community, having served as president of the Rocky Mountain West Coast Swing Dance Club and as a WSDC board member for 18 years. The WSDC extends its condolences to his family and friends.

Hall of Fame Inductions

The prestigious WSDC Hall of Fame award will be presented at The Open World Swing Dance Championship on December 1, 2024. Matt Auclair, Dani Canziani, and Michael Norris are nominees for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the swing dance world. The recipient will be announced at the event.

Upcoming Events

The newsletter also highlights a packed calendar of upcoming events, including Milan Modern Swing (October 17-20, 2024), Halloween Swingthing (October 24-27), and DC Swing eXperience (November 14-17). Many more events are scheduled through the end of 2024 and into the new year, ensuring there’s no shortage of dance opportunities for enthusiasts worldwide.

With these updates, the WSDC continues to promote growth, uphold competition standards, and celebrate the vibrant global swing dance community.